US: Severe storms and tornadoes devastate multiple states, leaving 26 dead A powerful storm system has caused widespread destruction across the US, killing at least 26 people and triggering tornadoes, dust storms, and wildfires.

A powerful storm system has wreaked havoc across the United States, with violent tornadoes, dust storms, and wildfires claiming at least 26 lives and causing widespread destruction. The storms, which began on Friday, have impacted several states, with Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas among the hardest hit.

In Missouri, the death toll rose to 12 after tornadoes tore through the state overnight, flattening homes and uprooting trees. Rescuers in Wayne County discovered five bodies outside a house reduced to rubble. Coroner Jim Akers described the damage in Butler County, saying the scene looked like "a debris field" rather than a home. In Kansas, a dust storm caused a massive highway pileup in Sherman County, killing eight people and involving over 50 vehicles.

Arkansas also reported significant damage, with three fatalities in Independence County and dozens more injured in the storm's wake. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated emergency response teams to assist affected communities. Meanwhile, in Texas, three people were killed in car accidents caused by a dust storm.

The extreme weather system is affecting a wide swath of the country, with wind gusts reaching up to 80 mph. Authorities have issued blizzard warnings for parts of Minnesota and South Dakota, while wildfire risks remain high in the Southern Plains, particularly in Texas and Oklahoma. The fires have burned hundreds of square miles, with over 130 fires reported in Oklahoma alone.

As the storms continue to move eastward, officials are bracing for further devastation. The National Weather Service warns of severe winds, hail, and the continued threat of tornadoes, with areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle facing the highest risks. The storm's wide-ranging effects are leaving millions of people across the U.S. in danger, with power outages and destruction widespread.

(Inputs from AP)