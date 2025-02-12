US Senate confirms Tulsi Gabbard as Trump's director of national intelligence

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tulsi Gabbard

Trump's director of national intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, secured the final Senate vote on Wednesday, officially taking charge of overseeing and coordinating the work of the United States' 18 intelligence agencies. Her appointment came after Republicans aligned under pressure from Trump allies, including Elon Musk, paving the way for her confirmation as the nation's top intelligence chief.

Gabbard was an unconventional choice to lead and coordinate the nation's 18 intelligence agencies, considering her past remarks that appeared sympathetic to Russia, her meeting with the now-ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad, and her prior backing of government whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Gabbard confirmed by a 52-48 vote

Gabbard, a military veteran and former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, was confirmed as Director of National Intelligence with a 52-48 vote in the sharply divided Senate. While Republicans hold a slim majority, all Democrats opposed her nomination. The only Republican to vote against her was Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

She will take over the top intelligence post as Trump works to reshape vast portions of the federal government. Intelligence agencies including the CIA have issued voluntary resignation offers to staffers, while cybersecurity experts have raised concerns about Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency gaining access to sensitive government databases containing information about intelligence operations.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was created to address intelligence failures exposed by September 11, 2001. Republicans have increasingly criticised the office, saying it has grown too large and politicised. Trump himself has long viewed the nation's intelligence services with suspicion.

