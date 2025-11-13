US sanctions 32 global entities, individuals from several countries including India, here's why The United States has imposed sanctions on several entities and individuals, including an Indian firm, for allegedly aiding Iran’s missile and UAV programmes.

In a major international move, the United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 32 entities and individuals across several countries, including India and China, for their alleged involvement in supporting Iran's ballistic missile programme. The US State Department said the latest action aligns with President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to counter Tehran's rapid development of missiles and other advanced weapons systems. "The US is today sanctioning 32 entities and individuals based in Iran, China, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, India and other jurisdictions that operate multiple procurement networks supporting Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production," the department stated.

UN sanctions reimposed over Iran's non-compliance

The department added that the move supports the reimposition of United Nations sanctions and restrictive measures on Iran, following what it described as the country's "significant non-performance" of its nuclear commitments. US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, John K Hurley, accused Iran of exploiting global financial systems to fund and advance its nuclear and conventional weapons programmes. "At the direction of President Trump, we are putting maximum pressure on Iran to end its nuclear threat," Hurley said. "The United States also expects the international community to fully implement UN snapback sanctions on Iran to cut off its access to the global financial system," he added.

Indian firm named in global procurement network

Among the entities listed, India-based Farmlane Private Limited has been linked by the US Treasury Department to a United Arab Emirates-based firm named Marco Klinge, which allegedly facilitated the procurement of materials such as sodium chlorate and sodium perchlorate. These materials are often used in missile propellant and explosive manufacturing. The State Department further emphasised that Washington will "continue to use all available means, including sanctions on entities based in third countries, to expose, disrupt and counter Iran's procurement of equipment and items for its ballistic missile and UAV programmes, which jeopardise regional security and international stability."

A global signal of warning

The sanctions mark yet another step in Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran and serve as a warning to firms across the globe suspected of helping Tehran evade restrictions. The US government has made it clear that it will target not only Iranian entities but also foreign firms and individuals contributing to its weapons ambitions.

