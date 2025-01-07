US reports first bird flu-related human death in Louisiana, health authorities issue statement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Bird flu in US: The United States has recorded its first human fatality linked to bird flu, as confirmed by Louisiana's Department of Health. As per the information, the 65-year-old patient had pre-existing health conditions and succumbed to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or H5N1. It is the first known human case in both Louisiana and the US. In an official statement, the Louisiana Department of Health stated the patient, who had been hospitalised after contracting H5N1 from exposure to a combination of a non-commercial backyard flock and wild birds, has passed away.

Health officials have conducted a thorough public health investigation and have not identified any additional H5N1 cases or evidence of human-to-human transmission. The department stated that this remains an isolated case, with no further infections reported in Louisiana or elsewhere in the country. "The Department expresses its deepest condolences to the patient's family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one. Due to patient confidentiality and respect for the family, this will be the final update about the patient."

Who are at higher risk of bird flu?

According to the statement, the current public health risk for the general public remains low. However, people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk. Louisiana's Department of Health noted that the best way to protect yourself and your family from H5N1 is to avoid sources of exposure. It further said, "That means avoiding direct contact with wild birds and other animals infected with or suspected to be infected with bird flu viruses."

A total of 66 human cases of bird flu have been reported in the US, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Ten states in the US that have reported bird flu cases are - California, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Washington, Wisconsin and Texas. The case reported in Louisiana was the first case of H5N1 bird flu in the US that has been linked to exposure to a backyard flock.

