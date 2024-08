Follow us on Image Source : AP US Vice President Kamala Harris

US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states, sources said. She will introduce Walz at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia. This comes hours after Harris officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday, becoming the first woman of Black and Indian heritage to contest the position on a major party ticket.

More to follow...

(With AP inputs)