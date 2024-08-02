'Commend the bravery...': US President Biden expresses condolences over Wayanad landslides

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US President Joe Biden

Wayanad landslides: After Russia, China and the Maldives, United States President Joe Biden has expressed condolences to India over the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad as the death toll has crossed 300. Several remain missing in landslide-hit areas, where rescue operations continue in adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, to locate survivors or bodies.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden extended their deepest condolences over the deadly landslides in Wayanad, according to an official statement by the White House. "Our prayers are with the victims of this tragic event, and we mourn with the families who have lost loved ones. We commend the bravery of the Indian service members and first responders supporting the complex recovery effort. We will continue to hold the people of India in our thoughts during this difficult time," it read.

Earlier yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "tragic consequences" of the Kerala landslides. "Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the landslides in Kerala. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," he wrote.

China also expressed "deep condolences" over the incident and said no Chinese deaths or injuries have been reported so far. "We saw the news about the massive landslides in the Indian state of Kerala. We express deep condolences over the lives lost, and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and we wish those who are injured speedy recovery," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

Wayanad landslides: Death count crosses 300

Meanwhile, at least 308 deaths have been confirmed after the landslides in Wayanad, as rescue and relief operations are underway in Chooralmala and Mundakkai in the Meppadi region where the landslides wreaked havoc. This is one of the deadliest landslides in the southern Indian state, and the last major landslide occurred in 2020 in the Idukki district that killed 65 people.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said 195 bodies and 113 body parts have been recovered from the debris so far. The landslides occurred around 2:00 am and 4:10 am on Tuesday (July 30), catching people off-guard while they were sleeping, leading to a high number of casualties. Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, leaving behind a trail of death, destruction and despair.

On Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the main priority now is the rescue of the missing persons and rehabilitation will be initiated at the earliest. The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting today that was attended by leaders of all political parties, state ministers, and other officials.

Indian Army builds 190 ft bridge

Meanwhile, the Madras Engineers Group of the Indian Army built a 190-foot-long bridge amid the Wayanad landslide tragedy in just 16 hours to speed up the relief work. The bridge, which has a capacity of 24 tons, has been built under the supervision and efforts of Major Seeta in Wayanad.

After the landslides severely affected Wayanad, the connectivity to various areas was completely lost hence there was a need to reach out to these areas to continue with the rescue and relief operation. Accordingly, the Madras Engineers Group started building a bridge on July 31 at 9 pm. Within 16 hours i.e., at 5:30 pm on August 1, the bridge was completed.

The rescue and relief operations coordinated by the Army, NDRF, SDRF and civil administration are underway at multiple locations, ensuring quick evacuation of stranded people, and provision of basic amenities and medical assistance.

(with inputs from agency)

