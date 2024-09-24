Biden addresses UN for the last time as President, says 'solution is still possible in Israel-Lebanon war'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS President Joe Biden addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York.

New York: US President Joe Biden is currently addressing the 79th annual UN General Assembly high-level debate.

KEY POINTS

We need to end the era of war that began on 9/11.

Biden listed a slew of issues the world is facing, including terrorism, war, the climate crisis and the record displacement of people.

“Maybe because all I’ve seen and all we have done together over the decades, I have hope,” he said.

Putin's war has failed

World has to choose whether to sustain support for Ukraine or walk away from that aggression

Biden on the Middle East

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

“Now is the time for the parties to finalize terms, bring the hostages home and secure security for Israel and Gaza, free of Hamas’ grip."

On Israel-Lebanon

“Full scale war is not in anyone’s interest."

On Sudan

“The world needs to stop arming the generals. Speak with one voice and tell them, stop tearing your country apart. Stop blocking aid to the Sudanese people. End this war now.”