US President-elect Trump announces inaugural committee for January 2025 swearing-in ceremony

US President-elect Donald Trump has formally launched the planning process for his upcoming inauguration, scheduled for January 20, 2025. In a statement issued on Saturday, Trump revealed the formation of the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, a non-profit organization tasked with organizing events to celebrate his return to the White House following his victory in the November 5 general election.

Trump, who will assume office as the 47th president of the United States, expressed his gratitude to the millions of Americans who supported his “America First” agenda, which he credited for his historic victory. He emphasized that his second term will be dedicated to fulfilling the promises made during his campaign, including restoring American strength, success, and "common sense" to the Oval Office.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will be co-chaired by two of Trump’s longtime allies: real estate mogul Steve Witkoff and former Senator Kelly Loeffler. The committee, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit entity, will be responsible for organizing key inaugural events, including the traditional swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, the inaugural address, and the post-inaugural parade, among other celebrations.

In his announcement, Trump stated, "On Election Night, we made history, and I have the extraordinary honor of being elected the 47th president of the United States, thanks to tens of millions of hardworking Americans who supported our America First agenda. This will be the kick-off to my administration, and we will work to create an incredible future for our people."

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee aims to highlight the significance of the inauguration as both a moment of national celebration and a launching point for Trump's second term. "Together, we will celebrate this moment, steeped in history and tradition, and then get to work to restore strength and success to America," Trump added.

As customary, the presidential inaugural events will be coordinated by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC), with assistance from the committee's non-profit organizers. The inauguration will take place at the U.S. Capitol, with festivities marking the start of Trump’s second term on January 20, 2025.

In the days leading up to the inauguration, Trump will meet with outgoing President Joe Biden. According to a statement from the White House, the two leaders will convene in the Oval Office on Wednesday, November 13, for a scheduled meeting. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the meeting, which will take place at 11:00 a.m., was arranged at President Biden’s invitation.

The inauguration will serve as a highly anticipated milestone in the U.S. political calendar as Trump prepares to return to office after a four-year hiatus following his 2020 loss to Biden. With the formation of his inaugural committee, Trump sets the stage for a historic day of reflection and celebration on January 20, 2025.