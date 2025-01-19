US President-elect Donald Trump meets Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani before his swearing-in ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with US President-elect Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday met Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani before his swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for January 20. The power couple will attend the Trump inauguration event on Monday in Washington, DC. At the private reception held in Washington, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani extended their congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump.

With a shared optimism for deeper India-US relations, they wished him a transformative term of leadership, paving the way for unprecedented progress and collaboration for the two nations and the world.

Mukesh Ambani to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony

Mukesh Ambani, the Indian industrialist, is one of the well-known business tycoons around the world and is likely to get a prominent spot on the platform with other notable dignitaries slated to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the incoming US President.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani arrived in the US capitol in Washington, DC, on January 18. According to a report, the Ambanis will attend a candlelight dinner with Trump the night before his inauguration event. Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, will also join the Ambanis at the dinner.

Mukesh Ambani, who is one of the most prominent business faces in the world, has a huge conglomerate that deals in oil and gas, retail, telecommunication, and entertainment.

Notably, when Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani was married last year, celebrities and politicians around the world attended the wedding ceremony. The attendees included Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their eldest daughter Arabella Rose

According to a report, the Ambanis will also be a part of a black-tie reception, which will be hosted by Miriam Adelson, who is a mega-donor for Republicans, and Mark Zuckerberg.

The inauguration day will feature several notable guests, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos, among other business tycoons.

Trump will be joined by other world leaders, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and Hungarian leader Victor Orban, and other leaders, as he will take the oath as the 47th President of the United States.