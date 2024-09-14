'Be quiet': Biden loses cool at British reporter on Putin's threat to West over Ukraine | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US President Joe Biden with British PM Keir Starmer in Washington.

Washington: US President Joe Biden lost his cool and snapped at a British reporter on Friday during a key meeting at the White House in Washington, after he was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to the West if Ukraine was allowed to use long-range missiles against targets located deep inside Russia. Biden met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington, where they reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine against Russia.

Biden and Starmer also expressed deep concern about Iran and North Korea’s provision of lethal weapons to Russia as well as China's support to Russia’s defence industrial base, according to a White House statement. Biden also brushed off the threat from Putin and said the Russian President will not prevail in the war against Ukraine.

As Sky News correspondent James Matthew questioned Biden about Putin's threat, the 81-year-old President shot back, "I say you be quiet until I speak. Okay? That's what I say. Good idea?" When the reporter persisted with the question, Biden replied, "You have got to be quiet. I am going to make a statement here, okay?"

Putin's threat to NATO

Ukraine and many of its supporters in the US and Europe want Biden to lift restrictions on Western-provided long-range weapons, and there are signs Biden might shift the administration's policy, after previously being reluctant to provide weapons to strike targets deep within Russia in fears of escalating the two-and-a-half-year conflict.

Russia warned at the United Nations on Friday that authorising Ukraine to fire missiles far into Russia would turn NATO into "a direct party to hostilities against a nuclear power," and Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that such a move would alter the scope of the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had urged the United States and its allies to ignore Russia's red lines and give permission for long-range strikes into Russia as a way to pressure Moscow.

Putin promised an "appropriate" response but did not say what it would entail. In June, however, he spoke of the option of arming the West's enemies with Russian weapons to strike Western targets abroad, and of deploying conventional missiles within striking distance of the United States and its European allies. Russia, the world's largest nuclear power, is also in the process of revising its nuclear doctrine - the circumstances in which Moscow would use nuclear weapons.

'Putin will not prevail': Putin

At the meeting with Starmer, Biden said Putin would not prevail in the war with Ukraine. "The US is committed to standing with you to help Ukraine as it defends against Russia's onslaught of aggression. It's clear that Putin will not prevail in this war," Biden said. His administration has so far provided $55.7 billion in aid for Ukraine's campaign against Russia.

Two US officials familiar with discussions said they believe Starmer will seek Biden's approval to allow Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles for expanded strikes in Russia. Biden's approval may be needed because Storm Shadow components are made in the US. Some officials have expressed doubts in whether the US-made ATACMS missiles would enhance Kyiv's war capabilities. They also believe Kyiv should focus on halting a Russian advance in Ukraine's east.

The renewed deliberations by the West on allowing Kyiv to use its long-range weapons to strike Russia are part of an answer to what it says is an escalation of the war by Moscow, which it says has received ballistic missiles from Iran. Tehran said the claims were "ugly propaganda".

