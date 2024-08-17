'Not there yet': US presents new ceasefire proposal for Israel-Hamas war as Gaza talks paused

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Smoke rises following an Israeli strike on a residential building amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel-Hamas War: The ceasefire talks in Doha, Qatar, aimed at bringing an end to the gruelling war between Israel and Hamas have paused on Friday as the US has presented a new proposal that built on points of agreement over the past week, closing gaps that would allow the rapid implementation of a deal. Negotiators will meet again next week to resume talks as US President Joe Biden said "we're not there yet".

In a joint statement, the US, Qatar and Egypt said a lot of progress was made on a number of issues in the last 48 hours. "Earlier today in Doha, the United States with support from Egypt and Qatar, presented to both parties a bridging proposal that is consistent with the principles laid out by President Biden on May 31, 2024 and Security Council Resolution No. 2735. This proposal builds on areas of agreement over the past week, and bridges remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal," it read.

The three countries affirmed that working teams will continue technical work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement’s extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees. "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages and detainees, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement," said the leaders.

Differences between Israel and Hamas

On Thursday, Israel and mediators began the latest round in months of talks to end the war in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians. Palestinian militant group Hamas was not directly involved but was kept briefed on the talks. This comes amid mounting tensions in the Middle East with a looming attack from Iran in revenge for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran.

A senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Rishq, told Reuters that Israel "did not abide by what was agreed upon" in earlier talks, citing what mediators had told them. Hamas wants a deal to end the war while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it can only end when Hamas is eradicated. These negotiations between the US, Qatar and Egypt have gone on for months with no end in sight, owing to crucial differences between Israel and Hamas.

Other difficulties have included deal sequencing, the number and identity of Palestinian prisoners to be released alongside Israeli hostages, control over the Gaza-Egypt border and free movement for Palestinians inside Gaza. An Israeli official said its delegation in Doha was heading home and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to meet Blinken on Monday.

'No one should undermine ceasefire process': Biden

Meanwhile, Biden said a deal was "much, much closer" than before the talks began, adding that he spoke with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who expressed strong support for the US proposal. "I am sending Secretary Blinken to Israel to reaffirm my iron-clad support for Israel’s security, continue our intensive efforts to conclude this agreement and to underscore that with the comprehensive ceasefire and hostage release deal now in sight, no one in the region should take actions to undermine this process," he said in an official statement.

A senior administration official said the latest negotiations were the most productive in months, and negotiators will reconvene next week in Cairo hoping to conclude it. "The Israeli team that was here was empowered...We made a lot of progress in the number of issues that we've been working on," the official said.

On Friday night, Biden told reporters he was optimistic about the ceasefire deal prospects but warned that it was "far from over." Asked when a ceasefire would start if a deal is reached, Biden said, "That remains to be seen." Washington hopes a ceasefire agreement in Gaza can defuse the risk of a wider war.

On Friday, Israeli forces pounded targets across tiny, crowded Gaza and issued new orders for people to leave areas it had previously designated as civilian safe zones, saying Hamas had used them to fire mortars and rockets at Israel. Israel's military campaign has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Palestinian health authorities, after Hamas' October 7 attack that killed 1,200 people in Israel.

