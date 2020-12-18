Watch | US head nurse faints after taking coronavirus vaccine shot during press briefing

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB A head nurse at a Tennessee hospital faints during a press briefing after taking a coronavirus vaccine shot.

Tiffany Dover, a head nurse at Chattanooga, Hospital in Tennessee, passed out during a press briefing after taking a Pfizer-BionTech's coronavirus vaccine.

The Head nurse was addressing media from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee informing them that her team was among the first ones who were receiving a vaccine against coronavirus.

However, Tiffany Dover, while responding to a question on they being first to receive the vaccine, suddenly fainted. The moment was recorded on camera. Before she fainted, Tiffany said, ....sorry, I'm feeling really dizzy..." and she fainted. The head nurse is feeling better now.

Tiffany Dover, a nurse in the Covid-19 unit passes out on live TV after taking vaccine in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



She is feeling better. 🙏🏻#COVID19 #vaccine #Tennessee

pic.twitter.com/Bq2IAvAYwL — ~ Marietta (@MDavisbot) December 18, 2020

