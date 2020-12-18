Friday, December 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Watch | US head nurse faints after taking coronavirus vaccine shot during press briefing

Watch | US head nurse faints after taking coronavirus vaccine shot during press briefing

Tiffany Dover, a head nurse at Chattanooga, Hospital in Tennessee, passed out during a press briefing after taking a Pfizer-BionTech's coronavirus vaccine.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2020 21:22 IST
Pfizer vaccine shot, coronavirus, vaccine, Tennessee, Chattanooga
Image Source : TWITTER GRAB

A head nurse at a Tennessee hospital faints during a press briefing after taking a coronavirus vaccine shot. 

Tiffany Dover, a head nurse at Chattanooga, Hospital in Tennessee, passed out during a press briefing after taking a Pfizer-BionTech's coronavirus vaccine.

The Head nurse was addressing media from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee informing them that her team was among the first ones who were receiving a vaccine against coronavirus.

However, Tiffany Dover, while responding to a question on they being first to receive the vaccine, suddenly fainted. The moment was recorded on camera. Before she fainted, Tiffany said, ....sorry, I'm feeling really dizzy..." and she fainted. The head nurse is feeling better now.

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News