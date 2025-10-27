US Navy helicopter and Fighter Jet crash in separate incidents in South China Sea A US Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter and an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet crashed separately in the South China Sea on Sunday during routine operations.

A US Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, part of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, went down at around 2:45 p.m. local time in the South China Sea. Shortly after, at 3:15 p.m., an F/A-18F Super Hornet from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 also crashed while on routine operations from the USS Nimitz. Both crews were safely recovered by search and rescue teams from Carrier Strike Group 11.

“On October 26, 2025, at approximately 2:45 PM local time, a U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Search and rescue assets assigned to Carrier Strike Group 11 safely recovered all three crew members,” the statement on X read.

Safety and probe

The US Navy’s Pacific Fleet confirmed, "All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition. The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation." The Navy emphasised that both crashes occurred during separate routine operations.

Geopolitical context

The South China Sea is a disputed region claimed by multiple countries, including China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. China has strengthened its territorial presence through military installations, challenging US efforts to ensure free passage in international waters. US Navy operations in the region aim to counter Beijing’s maritime expansion.

Xi-Trump meet

The incidents occurred while President Donald Trump is on a diplomatic tour in Asia, ahead of his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea to discuss trade. Recent weeks have seen rising tensions between the two nations, though a framework trade agreement has eased some pressure ahead of the talks.

Each F/A-18 fighter jet costs over USD 60 million, and the USS Nimitz, one of the largest aircraft carriers in the world, is scheduled for retirement next year. Earlier this year, two Super Hornets were lost in the Red Sea