'Xi Jinping, you'll be gone...': Nancy Pelosi's stern warning to Chinese President after meeting Dalai Lama

Dharamsala: Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh's Dharmasala, in a strong message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, said: "You'll be gone and nobody will give you credit for anything". Pelosi's critical remarks for Xi came while she was comparing the aura of the Chinese President and His Holiness Dalai Lama. She asserted that the message, knowledge, and compassion Dalai Lama has, will last forever. On the other hand, all his (Xi's) works will be of no use, once he leaves the planet.

"...His Holiness Dalai Lama, with his message of knowledge, tradition, compassion, purity of soul and love, will live a long time and his legacy will live forever. But you, the President of China, you'll be gone and nobody will give you credit for anything," Pelosi said.

A bipartisan US congressional delegation, led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaulis, is visiting India to strengthen bilateral ties and to meet the 88-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader.

