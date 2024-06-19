Wednesday, June 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. 'Xi Jinping, you'll be gone...': Nancy Pelosi's stern warning to Chinese President after meeting Dalai Lama

'Xi Jinping, you'll be gone...': Nancy Pelosi's stern warning to Chinese President after meeting Dalai Lama

Pelosi's critical remarks for Xi came while she compared the aura of the Chinese President and His Holiness Dalai Lama. She asserted that the message, knowledge, and compassion Dalai Lama has, will last forever. On the other hand, Xi's works will be of no use, once he leaves the planet.

Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Dharamsala Updated on: June 19, 2024 14:31 IST
Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Image Source : PTI Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Dharamsala: Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh's Dharmasala, in a strong message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, said: "You'll be gone and nobody will give you credit for anything". Pelosi's critical remarks for Xi came while she was comparing the aura of the Chinese President and His Holiness Dalai Lama. She asserted that the message, knowledge, and compassion Dalai Lama has, will last forever. On the other hand, all his (Xi's) works will be of no use, once he leaves the planet.

"...His Holiness Dalai Lama, with his message of knowledge, tradition, compassion, purity of soul and love, will live a long time and his legacy will live forever. But you, the President of China, you'll be gone and nobody will give you credit for anything," Pelosi said. 

A bipartisan US congressional delegation, led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaulis, is visiting India to strengthen bilateral ties and to meet the 88-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement