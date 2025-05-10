US mission to Pakistan restricts all personnel movements amid India-Pak tensions, details here The US Mission to Pakistan has restricted all personnel movements and will reassess this afternoon. The US Department advised all American citizens not to travel to areas near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

New York:

Amid the tensions between India and Pakistan, the US mission to Pakistan has restricted all personnel movements as the Pakistani Army advised all residents to stay in their homes until further notice. A security alert has been issued by the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan on May 10, which advises all residents to stay indoors until further notice. The US Mission to Pakistan has restricted all personnel movements and will reassess this afternoon.

'Do Not Travel': US Department

The US Department has advised American citizens not to travel to the areas near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict. The Department’s long-standing “Reconsider Travel” advisory also urges travellers to reconsider travel to Pakistan more broadly. “If US citizens find themselves in an area of active conflict, they should leave if it is safe to do so. If they cannot leave safely, they should shelter in place,” it said.

Check flight status with airlines

The department also advised Americans to check their flight availability with their airlines. The alert advised that US citizens should exercise caution and leave the area if they find themselves unexpectedly in the vicinity of military activities; shelter in place if they cannot relocate; review personal security plan; monitor local media for updates; keep a low profile and be aware of surroundings and carry identification and cooperate with authorities.



Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages. Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday, with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.

