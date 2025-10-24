US missile strike in Caribbean kills six suspected drug traffickers, Pentagon confirms This was the 10th US strike since the campaign began in September, bringing the total number of suspected traffickers killed to at least 46.

The US Department of Defense announced on Friday that American forces carried out a missile strike on a suspected drug-smuggling vessel in the Caribbean Sea, killing six people. The Pentagon described it as the military’s tenth strike in an ongoing campaign against transnational narcotics organisations operating across the Americas.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a social media post that the targeted vessel was operated by the Train de Aragua (TdA) gang — identified by the Pentagon as a designated transnational criminal organisation — and was transporting illegal narcotics along a known trafficking route. The attack reportedly took place overnight in international waters, and no US personnel were injured.

“This vessel was engaged in the illicit trafficking of narcotics,” Hegseth said. “Under President Trump’s direction, the Department of Defence executed a lethal, precision strike. All six narcotics terrorists aboard were killed.” He warned that drug traffickers operating in the Western Hemisphere would be treated as terrorist organisations and pursued “day or night.”

According to the Pentagon, this latest strike is part of a rapidly intensifying campaign. When the operations began in September, they occurred roughly once every few weeks. Now, U.S. forces have conducted three strikes within a single week. Officials also reported two additional operations in the eastern Pacific, signaling an expansion of the campaign’s geographic reach.

US authorities claim the strikes have so far killed at least 46 suspected traffickers. The Pentagon described the effort as a broader mission to disrupt powerful narcotics cartels, which it calls violent, well-armed criminal networks responsible for spreading addiction and instability across the hemisphere.

However, the US government’s designation of these groups as “narcotics terrorists” and its use of lethal force in international waters have raised legal, diplomatic, and human rights concerns. The Pentagon’s statement provided no independent verification of its claims and did not release imagery or details, such as the type of missile or its exact location.

Regional governments and international organisations typically respond to such actions with calls for transparency and compliance with international law. The Pentagon maintained that its intelligence confirmed the vessel’s role in drug trafficking and said the strike was carried out under direct presidential authorisation.

