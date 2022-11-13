US midterm polls: Democrats set to retain control of Senate as Republican party falters in Nevada

Follow us on Image Source : AP US midterm polls: Democrats set to retain control of Senate as Republicans falter in Nevada

US midterm polls: In a major boost to President Joe Biden in the second half of his term, the ruling Democratic Party will retain majority control of the US Senate as two of its candidates are projected to win their crucial contests against their Republican rivals.

Republican contender Adam Laxalt, who had Donald Trump's support, is predicted to lose to Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, while Republican Blake Masters is predicted to lose to Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona.

As a result, the Republicans will hold 49 seats in the 100-member Senate, giving the Democrats 50 seats. Meanwhile, Georgia will undergo a run-off election on December 6 after no candidate was able to secure an outright majority.

The United States Senate has 100 seats, and the existing Congress has 50 representatives from each party. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who also serves as the Senate's chairman, has the authority to vote in case of a tie.

“This election is a victory - a victory and a vindication for Democrats, our agenda," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters in New York. He also described it as a victory for the American people.

“Once again President Biden defied expectations. These midterm election results show ‘best midterm performance' for an incumbent President‘s party in 20 years since George W Bush’s GOP gained seats following 9/11,” Ajay Bhutoria, deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee, told media.

'Red wave' was predicted ahead of polls

Political analysts and pollsters predicted a "red wave" ahead of the elections, but it did not materialise anywhere during the November 8 midterm elections.

The Opposition Republican party, which according to pollsters appeared to be riding a wave, is still fighting to win the majority in the House of Representatives four days after the election.

As of Saturday night, the Republicans had either won or were leading in 213 seats as against 203 of the Democratic Party, with 218 being the halfway mark.

Democrats attributes party's success to Biden's people-friendly policies

This better-than-expected performance by the Democrats is attributed to the people-friendly policies of President Biden and the tilt of the youth towards him.

The victory is a major boost to President Biden in the second half of his term, both for his legislative agenda and his ability to appoint judges and other officials.

“Under President Biden's leadership, Democrats have shown surprising strength. Democrats have also been successful in governors’ races, winning in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania and the Senate seat in Pennsylvania,” Bhutoria said.

“With votes still being counted across the country, Republicans still have the opportunity to win control of Congress. But the results are uplifting for Democrats who were braced for sweeping losses,” he added.

“This is the first time we have an Indian American Lt Governor in Maryland - Aruna Miller and we also have 5th Indian American congressman in the house -Shri Thanedar. Overall, people voted for President Biden’s call to save and protect the Democracy, abortion rights and economy, restoring the soul of our nation,” Bhutoria said.

Republicans surprised by 'unexpected' results

According to Republican Sampat Shivangi, national president of the Indian American Forum for Political Education, the elections brought surprising and unexpected results.

“It was assumed that Republicans will have a heyday and win easily both the House, and Senate and President Trump will ride the wave and announce his candidacy for Presidency in 2024,” he noted. However, the performance of the Republican Party has been far below expectations.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Good day for democracy': US President Biden hails midterm polls as Democrats defy Republicans' expectations

Latest World News