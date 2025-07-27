US issues fresh warning for international travellers, asks to declare 'meat, fruits, animals, soil' In a post on X, the CBP showed a detection dog inspecting a cooked pig’s head wrapped in foil along with bottles of what looked like other food items.

New Delhi:

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a fresh warning to international travellers, directing them to declare items including meat, fruits, vegetables, plants, seeds, soil and animals, when entering the United States.

In a post on X, the CBP showed a detection dog inspecting a cooked pig’s head wrapped in foil along with bottles of what looked like other food items.

"Travelling with food? All travellers entering the United States are REQUIRED to declare meats, fruits, vegetables, plants, seeds, soil, animals, as well as plant and animal products they may be carrying," CBP said in the post.

How can travellers avoid fines and delays

To avoid penalties and delays, declarations of prohibited agricultural items are necessary. Prohibited agricultural items that are not properly declared upon arrival in the United States are subject to confiscation and disposal by CBP agriculture specialists, and travelers may face civil penalties of up to USD 1,000 for a first-time offense involving non-commercial quantities, with significantly higher fines for commercial amounts.

These same rules and penalties apply to undeclared agricultural items sent via international mail, so to avoid delays, financial penalties, or legal issues, it is essential to declare all food, plant, and animal products, and to verify their eligibility for import by contacting relevant US agencies in advance of travel.

