US issues fresh warning for international travellers, asks to declare 'meat, fruits, animals, soil'

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a fresh warning to international travellers, directing them to declare items including meat, fruits, vegetables, plants, seeds, soil and animals, when entering the United States.
In a post on X, the CBP showed a detection dog inspecting a cooked pig’s head wrapped in foil along with bottles of what looked like other food items.
"Travelling with food? All travellers entering the United States are REQUIRED to declare meats, fruits, vegetables, plants, seeds, soil, animals, as well as plant and animal products they may be carrying," CBP said in the post.
How can travellers avoid fines and delays
To avoid penalties and delays, declarations of prohibited agricultural items are necessary. Prohibited agricultural items that are not properly declared upon arrival in the United States are subject to confiscation and disposal by CBP agriculture specialists, and travelers may face civil penalties of up to USD 1,000 for a first-time offense involving non-commercial quantities, with significantly higher fines for commercial amounts.
These same rules and penalties apply to undeclared agricultural items sent via international mail, so to avoid delays, financial penalties, or legal issues, it is essential to declare all food, plant, and animal products, and to verify their eligibility for import by contacting relevant US agencies in advance of travel.
Traveller guidelines by CBP
-
Fruits, vegetables, and plants may be brought into the United States depending on their country of origin, but they must be declared, inspected, and found free of pests.
-
Most fresh, dried, and even some canned meat and meat byproducts are prohibited due to ongoing threats like foot-and-mouth disease and mad cow disease, and products that contain ingredients such as beef broth from restricted countries are generally not allowed, which is why travelers should consult consulates or agricultural offices for up-to-date information.
-
Animal hunting trophies, game animal carcasses, and hides are tightly restricted and require prior arrangements through USDA/APHIS Veterinary Services.
-
Live animals and birds may be brought into the US only after meeting specific certification, permit, inspection, and quarantine requirements.
-
Other biological materials such as organisms, cultures, vaccines, antibodies, and specimens of plant pests may be imported under strict permit regulations and are subject to inspection upon arrival to ensure they do not carry hidden pests or diseases.
-
Soil or earth of any kind is not permitted into the US without prior approval from the USDA, as soil-borne organisms pose significant agricultural risks, although pure decorative sand is generally allowed.