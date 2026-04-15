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US-Iran war: Pakistan likely to host another round of talks; US blocks vessels at Hormuz

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Updated:

In a separate diplomatic development, Lebanon and Israel have resumed direct discussions for the first time in many years, marking a rare engagement during ongoing regional tensions.

The initial round of negotiations reportedly ended without progress after Tehran rejected Washington’s proposal.
The initial round of negotiations reportedly ended without progress after Tehran rejected Washington’s proposal. Image Source : AP file
Tehran:

The second round of talks between the United States and Iran is expected to take place in Pakistan within the next two days, as diplomatic efforts continue to reduce escalating tensions in West Asia. The initial round of negotiations reportedly ended without progress after Tehran rejected Washington’s proposal.

US President Donald Trump, speaking to The New York Post, hinted at the possibility of imminent developments, saying, "You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there." 

On the outcome of the first round of discussions, US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged that deep mistrust remains between the two sides and cannot be resolved overnight. However, he expressed cautious optimism for future engagement, noting that Washington had approached the talks in good faith. He said that the people sitting across wanted to make a deal.

In a separate diplomatic development, Lebanon and Israel have resumed direct discussions for the first time in many years, marking a rare engagement during ongoing regional tensions. The initial meeting was held in Washington on Tuesday. Both sides described the exchange as constructive, though significant disagreements persist.

The United States hosted the trilateral engagement, which is considered the first high-level interaction of its kind involving the three parties since 1993.

Reacting to the US-Iran talks, Vice President Vance on Tuesday reiterated the US position that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. He added that Tehran should surrender its enriched uranium to the United States and that its future nuclear capabilities should be eliminated.

Meanwhile, US Central Command reported that it successfully blocked all vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas within the first 24 hours of what it described as President Trump’s blockade.

ALSO READ: Lebanon-Israel hold first talks in 33 years in Washington amid Gulf tensions; more meetings expected

ALSO READ: JD Vance hopeful of US-Iran ceasefire deal soon: 'Lot of mistrust, can't be solved overnight'

Live updates :US-Iran war

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    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

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  • 7:50 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

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  • 7:44 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
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  • 7:44 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Next round of US-Iran talks likely in Pakistan

    The next round of ceasefire talks between the US and Iran is likely to take place in Pakistan. The first round was also held in Pakistan, which ended up without any outcome. 

    The next round of talks is likely to take place over the next two days. 

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