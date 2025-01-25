US introduces bipartisan bill to revoke China’s special trade status as Rubio tells Wang Yi, 'America first'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in his first conversation with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, said that the new US administration under President Donald Trump will prioritise US interests in a relationship with China. He added that the US looks to pursue a relationship with Beijing that puts the American people first. In a statement, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Rubio underscored that the Trump administration in the US seeks to pursue a US-PRC (People's Republic of China) relationship that focuses on advancing US interests.

US introduces bipartisan bill to end China's special trade status

This comes after the Restoring Trade Fairness Act, a bipartisan bill, has been introduced in the US to revoke China’s Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR). It was introduced by Congressman John Moolenaar, Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and Congressman Tom Suozzi, news agency AP reports. A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate by Senators Tom Cotton and Jim Banks.

The introduction of the deal follows an executive order of President Trump that directs the Secretary of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to assess legislative proposals regarding Permanent Normal Trade Relations with China.

"The Secretary also stressed the United States’ commitment to our allies in the region and serious concern over China’s coercive actions against Taiwan and in the South China Sea," Bruce added.

Rubio discusses bilateral relations with Wang Yi

In his conversation with Yi, Rubio also discussed issues of bilateral, regional, and global importance. Notably, China asserts its right over most of the parts of the South China Sea, while neighbouring countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan have their own counterclaims.

During Trump's first term in office, a trade war escalated between the US and China, which resulted in tit-for-tat tariffs.

China sought to enter the World Trade Organisation in 2000, and Congress voted to extend PNTR status to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), hoping the Chinese Communist Party would liberalise and adopt fair trading practices.

In another development, Senator Ted Cruz introduced the Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act to protect Department of Defence installations and training areas from American adversaries. The bill seeks to restrict the purchase of certain property by a foreign person acting for or on behalf of Russia, China, Iran, or North Korea.

(With AP inputs)

