Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. US's major action on China, sanctions multiple companies for supporting Pakistan's ballistic missile program

US's major action on China, sanctions multiple companies for supporting Pakistan's ballistic missile program

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry had worked with Pakistan to procure equipment for testing rocket motors for the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel systems and potentially for larger systems.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Updated on: September 12, 2024 22:27 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Image Source : PTI Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

 The US State Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Chinese research institute and several companies it said have been involved in supplying Pakistan's ballistic missile program.

Washington similarly targeted three China-based companies with sanctions in October 2023 for supplying missile‐applicable items to Pakistan.

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry had worked with Pakistan to procure equipment for testing rocket motors for the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel systems and potentially for larger systems.

The sanctions also targeted China-based firms Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Co, Universal Enterprise, and Xi'an Longde Technology Development Co, alongside Pakistan-based Innovative Equipment and a Chinese national, for knowingly transferring equipment under missile technology restrictions, Miller said.

"As today’s actions demonstrate, the United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur," Miller said.

The embassies of China and Pakistan in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement