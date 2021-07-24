US hospital donates COVID-related medical equipment to India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and two continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP) machines for COVID-19 relief was sent to India by a US hospital.

A hospital based in the American state of Maryland has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and two continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP) machines for COVID-19 relief in India, an Indian-American non-profit body has said here. Sewa International, USA received the medical consignment from MedStar Foundation during a recent event in Maryland. The consignment includes N-95 equivalent masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, and full-length PPE attire, a media releaPersonal Protective Equipment (PPE) and two continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP) machines for COVID-19 relief was sent to India by a US hospital.se said on Friday.

Right after the event, the donated material was sent from Hyattsville, Maryland to Sewa International's Atlanta, Georgia, warehouse in seven 18-wheeler trucks, it said.

"This is the largest in-kind Medical equipment donation Sewa has received from a hospital system in the US. Sewa is sending the PPE to Trinidad and Tobago and to a few countries in South America which are experiencing the second wave of COVID-19 cases. The CPAP machines will go to India,” said Professor Sree Sreenath, former president of Sewa International, who was present at the event.

The PPE will help patients as well as frontline COVID-19 workers such as physicians, police officers, firefighters, and healthcare workers to stay safe while they strive to stop the spread of the pandemic said Dr Siva Subramanian, Indian-American community leader from Washington DC, and pediatric cardiologist at the Georgetown Medical Center. which acted as liaison between MedStar and Sewa International.

Dr Anita Roy, who received the PPE on behalf of Sewa International, thanked MedStar for their donation. The coronavirus has so far killed 4,19,470 people, along with 3,12,93,062 confirmed infections, in India, according to the data released by the government on Friday.

