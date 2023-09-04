US: Florida man cycles through flooded street after Hurricane Idalia | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/POLICY SCOOP Screengrab of viral video

A video went viral on social media showing a man in Tampa, Florida casually riding his bicycle through severe flooding, shortly after Hurricane Idalia hit the area.

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, which showed a Florida resident biking through the flooding.

“Despite officials' warnings, a man tried to ride his bicycle around Tampa Bay this morning after the storm surge over 4ft.” the caption read.

The users posted hilarious comments on the post which garnered thousands of likes and 1.1 million views so far.

“Gotta get that workout in!” a user posted.

“Florida is gonna Florida (Emoji),” another said.

A user said that now the people would at least know how deep the water is.

“At least we can reference how deep the water is. I hope he turned around!” she said. While another user commented that people should rather prioritise safety over unnecessary risks.

"Taking unnecessary risks during a storm can be extremely dangerous. Let's prioritize safety and follow officials' advice to ensure our well-being," commented another.

Hurricane Idalia brought territorial rain and flash flooding threats on Wednesday afternoon to southeast Georgia after hitting Florida.

Hurricanes and tropical storms are nothing new in the South, but the sheer magnitude of damage from Idalia shocked Desmond Roberson as he toured what was left of his Georgia neighbourhood.

One Georgia resident was killed when a tree fell on him as he tried to clear another tree from a road.

The storm first made landfall Wednesday in Florida, where it razed homes and downed power poles. It then swung northeast, slamming Georgia, flooding many of South Carolina’s beaches and sending seawater into the streets of downtown Charleston. In North Carolina it poured more than 9 inches (23 centimetres) of rain on Whiteville, which flooded downtown buildings.

Thousands of utility linemen rushed to restore power in Florida but nearly 100,000 customers were still without electricity Thursday night.

Latest World News