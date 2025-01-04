Trump's frustration: Why are US flags being flown at half-staff on Inauguration Day?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump expresses frustration over US flag flowing at half-staff

Expressing his frustration over US flags being flown at half-staff on his inauguration day, President-elect Donald Trump has attacked the Democrats saying nobody wants to see the flag like that. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Democrats are all giddy."

Earlier, US President Joe Biden took the action in remembrance of Jimmy Carter, the late President. Notably, Trump can not do anything about this timeline until he takes office.

According to Biden's proclamation, US flags will be lowered for 30 days from Carter's death, until January 28. It means that on Trump inauguration i.e., Janurary 20, the US flag will be flown at half-staff.

Biden issued an order on Sunday for US flags to be flown at half-staff in honour of the late former president. It indicates that the country is in mourning.

The US flag code lays out the rules and parameters for lowering the US flag to half-staff, including a 30-day period for current or former presidents to cover flags at federal government buildings and their grounds, as well as at US embassies and other facilities abroad, including military installations and vessels.

Flags can be lowered to commemorate the deaths of other officials, including the vice president, Supreme Court justices, and members of Congress, although those periods aren't as long.

Flags can also be ordered lowered in other circumstances, including a national tragedy or on Memorial Day.

Since the US flag code states that no flag should fly higher than the American flag on the same pole or nearby, state flags are also lowered during those periods.

