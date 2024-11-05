'There will be no violence': Trump clarifies amid speculations over unrest post-results | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump speaks to reporters after casting vote in Florida

Florida: Republican candidate Donald Trump has cast his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida and said his latest presidential campaign was the best yet. “I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three. We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one but something happened. I would say this is the best campaign we’ve run,” he said, standing next to his wife, Melania Trump. “It seems that the conservatives are voting very powerfully,” Trump told reporters in Palm Beach, Florida. “It looks like Republicans have shown up in force,” he said.

Asked if he had any regrets about his campaign, Trump responded, “I can’t think of any.” "I’m hearing in Pennsylvania they won’t have an answer ‘til two or three days from now,” Trump said. “I think it’s an absolute outrage if that’s the case.” Trump says he will have “a very special group of people” at Mar-a-Lago and a few thousand people at a nearby convention center to watch the election results. “It looks like we have a very substantial lead,” he said without elaborating on whether he has a plan on when to declare victory.

VIDEO: Trump speaks to reporters after voting

“If it’s a fair election, I’d be the first one to acknowledge,” the results, Trump said, though what meets that definition wasn’t clear. Speaking to reporters after voting in Florida, Trump said that he had no plans to tell his supporters to refrain from violence should he lose. “I don’t have to tell them,” because they “are not violent people,” he said. Trump planned to visit a nearby campaign office to thank those working on his behalf.

(With inputs from agency)

