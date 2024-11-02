'Fix the mic, else don't pay contractor': Trump experiences microphone issues at Milwaukee rally | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally

Milwaukee: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took the stage at a rally in Milwaukee on Friday, an hour later than scheduled. Trump kicked off his rally by asking the crowd what he called a simple question: "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?" "No!" the crowd, which has nearly filled the Fiserv Forum, roared.

"We're leading just about, I think, all seven swing states, we're leading. But don't listen to me now, don't listen. Just pretend we're one down, right? We're one point down, please. We don't want to say, 'Oh, we don't have to vote today, Alice, because he's leading'. No, don't do that. We've seen that stuff happen, we don't want to do that."

Trump seemed pleased with the turnout in Milwaukee, complimenting the size of the crowd several times. During his speech, Trump again had an issue with his microphone, with a frustrated crowd chanting: "Fix the mic"

"I think this mic stinks," Trump said as ripped the microphone from the podium and held it closer to his mouth.

"Oh, the mic. Crazy, crazy. Oh, that's what - I was wondering what the hell they were shouting. I think this mic stinks by the way. And then we don't pay the contractor. I say, 'Don't pay the contractor.' Then they write a story, 'Trump doesn't pay his bills, he's a bad guy.' No, the mic is terrible. I was - I had another one today. You know what? I've done three of these today. Somebody said, somebody said, 'Maybe what we could do is maybe we could just skip the last one.' I said, 'There's no way I'm skipping.' There's no way, and this is the best one of all. Look at this place. Thank you."

He had similar microphone troubles during rally in Warren, Michigan, on Friday.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Trump calls Harris's economic policies a 'disaster', vows to launch 'brand new Trump economic miracle'