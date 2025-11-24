US declares 'Cartel de los Soles' a foreign terrorist group; Venezuela strongly rejects move Venezuela immediately dismissed the move, calling it a “ridiculous” attempt to label a “non-existent” group as a terrorist organisation.

The United States has officially named Cartel de los Soles a foreign terrorist organisation, adding new terrorism-related sanctions against the group, which US officials allege includes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and senior members of his government. Venezuela immediately dismissed the move, calling it a “ridiculous” attempt to label a “non-existent” group as a terrorist organisation.

US says group linked to drug trafficking

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this month that Washington would designate the group as an FTO for its alleged role in moving illegal drugs into the United States. The announcement comes at a time when Maduro faces growing pressure as the US carries out a large military buildup in the Caribbean.

This has raised fears that the terror label could be used to justify a military action, though sanctions experts have noted the law does not allow launching military operations based solely on the designation.

Maduro and his government have denied any involvement in criminal activity and have long accused the US of trying to force regime change to control Venezuela’s oil resources. Responding on Telegram, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said, “Venezuela categorically, firmly, and absolutely rejects the new and ridiculous fabrication by the Secretary of the US Department of State, Marco Rubio, which designates the non-existent Cartel of the Suns as a terrorist organization.”

He added that the US was reviving “an infamous and vile lie to justify an illegitimate and illegal intervention against Venezuela… This new maneuver will meet the same fate as previous aggressions: failure.”

Reports of possible new US operations

According to reports, the US is preparing a new phase of Venezuela-related operations in the coming days, though it is unclear what actions will be taken and whether President Trump has approved them.

In July, the US Treasury Department labelled Cartel de los Soles a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist”, freezing any US-based assets and banning Americans from dealing with it.

The name refers to the sun insignia worn by Venezuelan generals.