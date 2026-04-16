US' costliest losses in Iran war were not fighter jets, it was a USD 240 million surveillance drone

Washington:

The US has reportedly lost multiple fighter jets, including two F-35s worth millions of dollars, during the conflict with Iran in West Asia, but one of the most expensive losses to its military came in the form of an MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone. Belonging to the US Navy, it is one of the most expensive unmanned aircraft in its arsenal.

Valued at over USD 200 million per unit, the MQ-4C Triton costs roughly twice as much as two Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, placing it among the most expensive unmanned platforms in the US military inventory.

According to the United States Naval Safety Command, the drone crashed on April 9 without any injuries to personnel. A mishap summary stated that the high altitude, long endurance unmanned aircraft went down in the Persian Gulf, though the exact location was not disclosed for operational security reasons.

The incident has been classified as a “Class A” mishap, a designation used when damage exceeds $2.5 million or an aircraft is destroyed. The aircraft involved in this case was estimated to be worth around $240 to $250 million, according to US based CBS News.

When was the MQ-4C drone lost?

The MQ-4C drone disappeared over the Strait of Hormuz on April 9 after declaring an in-flight emergency, raising questions about whether it crashed or was shot down.

The aircraft had been conducting a mission over the Persian Gulf when it suddenly descended and vanished from flight tracking systems.

Data from Flightradar24 showed the drone transmitting a code 7700 general emergency signal before making a slight turn toward Iran and entering a rapid descent. It then disappeared entirely from tracking screens.

About MQ-4C Triton

The MQ-4C Triton is one of the US Navy’s most advanced unmanned surveillance platforms, designed for long endurance missions and wide area maritime reconnaissance.

Built for persistent large-scale surveillance, it operates at altitudes above 50,000 feet for more than 24 hours at a time, with a range of about 7,400 nautical miles. This allows it to monitor vast ocean areas continuously without refuelling.

According to its manufacturer, Northrop Grumman, the drone is equipped with a 360-degree multi-intelligence sensor suite, enabling broad surveillance coverage and rapid threat detection.

It can transmit real-time data to other military assets, supporting coordinated multi-domain operations. The system delivers up to four times the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance coverage of other autonomous platforms while maintaining high altitude and endurance.

The Triton serves as a high altitude, long endurance autonomous platform and often operates alongside manned P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft flying at lower altitudes beneath it.

As of 2025, the US Navy operated 20 Triton drones, with plans to acquire 7 more.

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