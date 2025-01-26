Rubio congratulates India on 76th Republic Day, says 'India-US to have a defining partnership..'

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with EAM S Jaishankar

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio greeted the people of India on its 76th Republic Day, saying the partnership between the United States and New Delhi continues to reach newer heights, adding, "It will be a defining relationship of the 21st century." As India completes 75 years as a Republic, it will showcase its military might and vibrant cultural heritage at an annual parade on Sunday on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Rubio congratulates people of India

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy," Rubio said.

He said the partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century.

"The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship," Rubio said.

"We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the year ahead, including by advancing our joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he added.

Rubio opts to have first bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart

Earlier, Rubio met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday in his first bilateral engagement with any country as the Secretary of State. He also attended the maiden Quad ministerial of the new Trump administration along with his counterparts from India, Japan, and Australia.

The meeting underlined the importance the Trump administration attaches to strengthening ties with India. Rubio told Jaishankar that the US seeks to advance economic ties with India and address concerns related to irregular migration.

In a post on X after the meeting, Jaishankar said he was delighted to meet Rubio for his first bilateral meeting after assuming charge as secretary of state.

