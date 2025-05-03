US Army to stage military parade with 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters on Trump's birthday: Report The announcement of the pricey parade on Trump's birthday comes as his administration, especially the DOGE under Elon Musk, is supposedly on a cost-slashing spree, which includes slashing federal government departments, personnel and programs.

Washington:

The military parade to celebrate the US Army's 250th anniversary will be held on US President Donald Trump's birthday, the army confirmed on Friday. According to the Associated Press, the plans for the military parade will involve about 6,600 soldiers to march from Arlington, Virginia, to the National Mall along with 150 vehicles and 50 helicopters.

Notably, Trump has for a long time wanted a military parade, and the discussion with the Pentagon about organising it in conjunction with the birthday festival began less than two months ago. Until recently, the Army's birthday festival plans did not include a massive parade, which officials say will cost tens of millions of dollars.

The pricey parade has been announced as Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency, run by Elon Musk, are supposedly on a cost-slashing spree, which includes slashing federal government departments, personnel and programs, with thousands of workers losing their jobs, including civilians in the Defence Department.

The US Army's 250th anniversary happens to coincide with Trump's 79th birthday on June 14. Speaking to Fox News, White House officials confirmed a commemorative parade would take place and said it would be one of the first events to kick off a yearlong celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary.

Army spokesman Steve Warren also confirmed the news that a final decision had been made, saying the Army's 250th birthday celebration will include “a spectacular fireworks display, a parade, and a day-long festival on the National Mall.

According to the Army planning documents, as obtained by AP, the parade will begin near the Pentagon, and the heavy, tracked vehicles, which would include the Strykers, would be stationed near the Lincoln Memorial and join the procession there, so they will not go over the bridge.

