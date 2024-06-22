Three killed, ten injured in mass shooting at grocery store in US' Arkansas

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Emergency vehicles at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas

Three people were killed while 10 others were injured a shooter went on a rampage at a grocery store in US Arkansas. The injured also include two law enforcement officers who got hit while exchanging fire with the shooter, state police said. The state police responded to the shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce at 11:30 am.

“It's tragic, our hearts are broken,” Col. Mike Hagar, director of State Police and public safety secretary, told reporters Friday.

According to Hager, injuries to officers and the suspected shooter were not life-threatening, however, the remaining injuries ranged from “not life-threatening to extremely critical.

Although it is still unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the grocery store neither the police has identified the suspected shooter but had said they expected to release more information Friday night.

Witness accounts

Roderick Rogers, a member of the city council, said he called the county sheriff when employees at his restaurant nearby notified him of the shooting. As per Rogers when he got there, people running for cover in all directions and he saw one rushing towards a nearby hospital. “People were just jumping into cars to get to safety,” Rogers said.

Apart from that videos were also circulated on social media which showed at least one person lying in the parking lot, while another captured multiple gunshots ringing out.

Amiya Doherty, who was present at the site of the shooting, said she was in her mother's car in the grocery store's parking lot when she heard what she thought was fireworks. When she saw a man holding a gun and firing, she said she ducked out of view. “I held my sister's hand and I told her I love her,” Doherty told Little Rock television station.

David Rodriguez, another eyewitness present during the shooting said that he had stopped at his local gas station in Fordyce to fill up his car when he heard what he thought were fireworks from a nearby vendor's stand. “We heard a few little pops,” he said. He said that he saw people running from the Mad Butcher grocery store into the parking lot, and one person lying on the ground.

He began recording video with his phone before the gunfire escalated. “The police started to show up, and then there was massive gunfire and ambulances pulling up,” he said. “The bullets were just flying.”

Joe Biden and Arkansas Governor briefed

Meanwhile, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders also reacted to the mass shooting incident and said she had been briefed on the shooting.

“I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives,” Sanders posted on the social media platform X. “My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this”, she added.

Moreover, the White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and his team will continue to keep him updated.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | US: Indian-origin woman shot dead by 19-year-old in New Jersey, another critically injured