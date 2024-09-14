US sanctions Russian state media for 'raising money' for war in Ukraine, alleges 'covert influence activities'

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The US State Department on Friday (September 13) announced new sanctions on the Russian state media while accusing a Kremlin news outlet of working hand-in-hand with the Russian military and running fundraising campaigns to pay for sniper rifles, body armour, and other equipment for soldiers involved in the war in Ukraine. The State Department accused it of playing key role in carrying out 'covert influence activities' aimed at undermining American elections and democracies.

While the outlet, RT, has previously been sanctioned for allegedly “spreading Kremlin disinformation”, the latest allegations by the US suspect its role beyond influence operations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that RT is a key part of Russia's war machine and its efforts to undermine its democratic allies.

The State Department said it is starting a diplomatic campaign to alert nations about the risks associated with RT activities and disclosed declassified US intelligence findings suggesting RT is completely integrated with Russia's intelligence operations worldwide.

"We took these steps based on our conclusion that Rossiya Segodnya and these five subsidiaries are no longer merely firehoses of Russian Government propaganda and disinformation; they are engaged in covert influence activities aimed at undermining American elections and democracies, functioning like a de facto arm of Russia's intelligence apparatus," the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said on Friday.

The announcement by the US State Department comes as part of a larger US government initiative to reduce RT's influence around the world, according to CNN.

"We're taking steps to hold accountable those who weaponise disinformation to undermine our democracy. That's what we did just last week when the State Department, the Justice Department, the Treasury Department, and the FBI took a series of coordinated actions to counter Russian influence and interference in our elections and in our democracy," Blinken said.

"In addition to imposing sanctions, visa restrictions, and other measures, the State Department also designated the Russian state-funded and directed media company Rossiya Segodnya and five of its subsidiaries, including RT, under the Foreign Missions Act. As a result, these actors are now required to notify the State Department of all personnel working in the United States as well as their property," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Ukraine plans to use UK’s ‘Storm Shadow’ missiles against Russia | How they will help Kyiv?