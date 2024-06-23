Another mass shooting in US as gunman opens fire in New York park, six injured

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

New York: In another mass shooting in the United States on Sunday, at least six people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a park in Rochester, New York, in the morning following an argument. Rochester Police Chief David Smith said the shooter opened fire into a crowd of people during an argument at Dr Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park at Manhattan Square.

Police said the victims were a 17-year-old boy; three men ages 18, 21 and 33; and two women, ages 20 and 25. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. The police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the shooting, although one person was charged after he fought with officers after they responded to the incident.

The man, 38, was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment, Smith said. One officer was injured while attempting to detain the man and was taken to a hospital for treatment. “When you have people that are actively fighting with officers who are trying to render medical attention, obviously that makes it that much harder,” Smith said at a news conference.

Rising mass shootings in US

This came a day after one person was killed while seven others were injured in a shooting outside the H20 Lounge nightclub in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday (local time). According to the Louisville Police Metro Department's statement, first responders found two people who sustained gunshot wounds, when they reached the spot at around 12:47 am (local time). Later, one of the victims was pronounced dead.

As per the police, the second victim was taken to hospital. His condition was critical as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Following this, another six adult victims reached area hospitals for treatment, medical staff reported. Public information officer Aaron Ellis, of the police department stated that all six people were shot. The police said, "Those injuries are believed to be non-life threatening."

On Friday, another mass shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas, Texas, killed four people and injured ten others, including two police officers. Arkansas State Police promptly responded to the information leading to a gunfire exchange between the lone suspect and police. Both the responding officers and the suspect sustained injuries, but none are believed to be life-threatening.

A man from Andhra Pradesh named Dasari Gopikrishna was among those killed in the shooting. Police said the suspect is Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg, who was injured after a shootout with police and was treated for non-threatening injuries. He will be charged with four counts of capital murder, police added.

