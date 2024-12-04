UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson shot dead outside New York City hotel

Follow us on Image Source : AP UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth, was tragically shot and killed on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan, according to a person briefed on the investigation. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on the investigation.

The police did not release the victim's identity but confirmed that a 50-year-old man was shot around 6:45 am outside a Hilton hotel. The shooter fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the New York Times, the police were still searching for the suspect, who fled on foot wearing a black face mask and a gray backpack.

UnitedHealthcare annual investor meeting

UnitedHealthcare, the insurance division of UnitedHealth Group Inc., had planned its annual investor meeting in New York City on Wednesday morning but Chief Executive Andrew Witty took the stage about one hour after its start to announce it was cancelling the remainder of the program.

"We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring the event to a close today," UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty said.

Thompson has served as CEO for more than three years and had been with the company since 2004.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the country and also manages health insurance coverage for employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programmes.

(With agencies input)

