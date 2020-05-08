US Vice President Mike Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : AP PHOTO US Vice President Mike Pence's staffer tests positive for coronavirus

United States Vice President Mike Pence's office staffer tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, a senior administration official confirmed the news to one of America's leading news website. The report comes a day after President Donald Trump’s personal valet tested positive with the COVID-19 infection.

As per CBS News report, the valet, a member of the military, would have had very close contact with Trump, and assisted him with his food, clothes and other personal needs. However, Trump denied having close contact with the sick valet.

This is the second infection from the White House, this week. Trump has decided that he will be tested daily for the coronavirus after one of his valets tested positive for the deadly disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US reported over 76,000 deaths and has above 1,256,000 cases of coronavirus infections, making the country the worst hit by the pandemic.

