Tulsi Gabbard, who dropped out of US President race, has a special Janmashtami message | Watch

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has posted a special message on the occasion of Janmashtami. In her message, Gabbard invoked Lord Krishna and said it is the "perfect time to reflect on his sublime instructions, which are like a transcendental lifeline."

Gabbard, Hawaii Army National Gaurd and the US Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district, said Bhagavad-gita, spoken by Sri Krishna, is full of transcendental wisdom that is as relevant today as it was 5000 years ago when it was spoken.

Bhagavad-gita offers us guidance and hope when we are blown here and there by the strong winds of change, when giant waves are crashing upon us, when we are feeling unsteady, lost, adrift, Gabbard said. "Looking at our problems through the prism of eternality, rather than merely identifying with our temporary, material circumstances, gives us an anchor that offers great peace, purpose, and stability through even the most trying of times," she added.

May we always be blessed with remembrance of Sri Krishna, his unconditional love and his transcendental appearance in this world, Gabbard said as she concluded her message.

