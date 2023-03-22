Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE United States: Mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 young women in Milwaukee city

US mass shooting: In the latest violence to target the city's young people, a mass shooting killed a teenager and injured 5 women in United States' Milwaukee. According to the police, the deceased was identified as 15-year-old Davion Patterson, who died at the scene following the shooting that occurred on Monday night (local time) in the city's northern region.

Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, police said.

The cause of shooting yet to be determined

Investigators said they were looking for unknown suspects and trying to learn what led up to the shooting. Jacqueline Moore told WTMJ-TV that her 16-year-old daughter was shot and killed in the same area nearly three years ago. “Fifteen or 14 years old, it doesn't matter it was still a child,” Moore said.

Earlier in July 2022, mass shootings were reported in nearly every US state. According to media reports, at least 220 people were shot dead and 570 were injured in the gun violence incidents. There were only five states where one or more shootings were not reported in that time frame.

Frequency of mass shootings in US

Some studies indicate that the rate at which public mass shootings occur has tripled since 2011 in the US. Between 1982 and 2011, a mass shooting occurred roughly once every 200 days. However, between 2011 and 2014, that rate has accelerated greatly with at least one mass shooting occurring every 64 days in the United States.

Under the definition used by the Gun Violence Archive, by the end of 2019, there were 417 mass shootings; by the end of 2020, there had been 611; and by the end of 2021, 693. According to data, by mid-May 2021, there were 10 mass shootings per week on average; by mid-May 2022, there was a total of 198 mass shootings in the first 19 weeks of the year, which represents 11 mass shootings a week.

