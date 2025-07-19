FBI unveils details of kidnapping and extortion ring, urges Indian-American community to step forward United States: In a major breakthrough, the FBI, along with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office, held a joint press conference to announce the arrest of eight suspects linked to a gang-related case of kidnapping and torture near Stockton.

In a significant development, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department, and the District Attorney’s Office jointly held a press conference to announce the arrest of eight individuals in connection with a gang-related kidnapping and torture case near Stockton in California.

In a high-stakes operation conducted on July 11, law enforcement agencies executed five coordinated search warrants across San Joaquin County, resulting in the arrest of eight suspects linked to a violent gang-related case.

The joint effort involved the SWAT Team, Stockton and Manteca Police Departments, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI. The individuals taken into custody now face serious charges, including kidnapping, torture, and gang-related enhancements.

Police identified the eight men as-

Pavittar Singh Dilpreet Singh Arshpreet Singh Amritpal Singh Vishal Gurtaj Singh Manpreet Randhawa Sarabjit Singh

International gang probe uncovers disturbing crimes

The arrests are part of an ongoing international investigation into an organised criminal network involving allegations of-

Kidnapping and torture

Extortion and witness intimidation

Multiple weapons violations

Authorities stated the case underscores a disturbing rise in violent organised crime linked to fringe elements within the Punjabi diaspora.

Appeal to Indian and Punjabi-American communities

Law enforcement officials have urged members of the Indian and Punjabi-American communities to come forward, assist with the investigation, and support efforts to maintain public safety.

“This is about keeping America, and all Americans, safe,” officials emphasised, calling for unity and cooperation across communities.

Ongoing threat and continued investigation

While eight individuals have been arrested, the FBI noted that the investigation remains active, with more arrests and revelations possible. Authorities are also examining potential international links tied to the gang’s operations.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and collaboration to combat transnational organised crime within immigrant communities.

Isolated criminal acts tarnish reputation of thriving Indian community

The Indian community is the most prosperous one in the United States, but certain elements indulge in crime, which leads to tarnishing the image of the entire country. Authorities in US have released further details in a full press conference, shedding light on the scope and impact of the operation.

Indian woman caught stealing items worth Rs 1.11 lakh from store in US

An Indian woman was allegedly caught shoplifting items worth USD 1,300 (around Rs 1.11 lakh) from a store in Illinois, US. The undated bodycam footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the woman being confronted and later detained by the police.

The woman, who identified herself as Anaya, stated during the interrogation that she was from India and did not possess a passport at the time. Police officers are heard informing her that the act of shoplifting such a large amount qualifies as a felony under US law.

The original 18-minute vlog uploaded by a YouTube channel named 'Body Cam Edition' has since been trimmed into several short clips and widely circulated across social media platforms. The full video begins with a Target store employee explaining that the woman had spent nearly seven hours inside the store before trying to leave with a cart full of unpaid items.

"We saw this woman roaming around the store for the last 7 hours. She was picking up items, checking her phone, moving between aisles, and eventually tried to walk out the west gate without paying," the staffer says in the clip.