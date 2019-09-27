PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Sheikh  Hasina, counterparts from Bhutan, Greece, Mauritius

Saturday, September 28, 2019
     
United Nations Updated on: September 28, 2019 0:06 IST
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Sheikh  Hasina,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral discussions with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his counterparts from Bhutan, Greece and Mauritius on wide range of issues to further boost ties.

Prime Minister Modi had an "excellent meeting" with Hasina and the two leaders took stock of the "rapidly expanding multi-faceted" bilateral relationship, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Concluding the #UNGA week by meeting a close neighbour. PM @narendramodi had an excellent meeting with Bangladeshi PM #SheikhHasina. The leaders took stock of the rapidly expanding multifaceted bilateral relationship," Kumar said.

Modi met his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis soon after addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here. They reviewed India-Greece relations and discussed steps to intensify political, economic and people to people exchanges.

Modi also held talks with Bhutan's Prime Minster Lotay Tshering and they reviewed the ongoing bilateral efforts to give greater strength to India-Bhutan ties.

Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations.

