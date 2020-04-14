Image Source : AP 189 UN staffers infected with COVID-19

A United Nations spokesman said that as of Sunday evening, there were 189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the entire UN system across the world, including three deaths.

"As of Sunday evening, there were 189 confirmed cases among the UN worldwide, and that included 3 deaths in the UN system that have happened since the start of the pandemic," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a virtual briefing on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN chief on March 13 demanded all UN staff members to telecommute and work remotely from March 16 to April 12, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the UN headquarters in New York. On April 1, he extended his order for telecommuting till April 30.

