The general assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday that stated that Israel had to withdraw from the Occupied Palestinian Territory within the next year. The resolution, which was initiated by Palestinians, garnered 124 affirmative votes, while 43 said they will not impose any negative vote or veto but would allow the measure to pass, while 15 negative votes were cast from Israel, the US, and 12 other nations.

Resolution mirrors ICJ's opinion

This resolution also recalls a July non-binding advisory opinion given by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in which the occupation and the settlements were held unlawful. While non-binding, the resolution compels Israel to pull out and the timeline set is one year.

It evoked the response of a boycott and an arms embargo.

The resolution also calls on the parties not to supply Israel with arms and to cease imports of goods produced in the Israeli settlements because of concern about their use in the Palestinian territories. This is the first resolution on the Palestinians drafted after they obtained broader rights from the United Nations.

Political reactions

The United States Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned the resolution to be opposed while the Palestine Ambassador Riyad Mansour viewed the resolution as being positive in its move towards the path of peace and law.

"Each country has a vote, and the world is watching us," Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour told the General Assembly on Tuesday. "Please stand on the right side of history. With international law. With freedom. With peace."

The resolution was criticised by Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon who further claimed that the General Assembly has not addressed recent strikes by Hamas on Israel.

He rejected the Palestinian text, saying: "Let's call this for what it is: this resolution is diplomatic terrorism, using the tools of diplomacy not to build bridges but to destroy them."

Historical background

The West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem have been under the control of Israel after the 1967 Middle East war and the expansion of settlements has controversy. It has also led to many losses and a bad human situation especially in Gaza.

Upcoming UN addresses

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are scheduled to speak before the power on September 26 further pulling global attention to the conflict.