Ukraine urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, calls for diplomacy after Operation Sindoor

Kyiv:

In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Ukraine has stepped forward with a call for calm and diplomacy. Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement urging both South Asian nations to show restraint and avoid any actions that could further destabilise the already fragile regional security environment. This comes after India launched Opeartion Sindoor and destroyed terror camps in as many as nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK).

Highlighting the importance of peaceful resolution, Ukraine emphasised that diplomatic engagement, rather than escalation, should be the priority for both countries. "At the background of the escalation of situation between India and Pakistan, we call on both parties to maintain composure and pursue meaningful diplomatic engagement. It is crucial to avoid actions that could further deteriorate the security situation in the South Asian region and instead prioritise diplomatic solution to all contentious issues," the statement read.

Ukriane backs peace and stability efforts

Ukraine further said it supports all efforts aimed at restoring peace. "Ukraine actively supports all measures aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region and advocates for the immediate de-escalation of tensions," the statement added. The Ministry also said it would continue monitoring the situation closely and back international efforts to maintain regional peace. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will closely observe further developments and continue to support international initiatives and efforts towards ensuring peace and stability in South Asia," the statement said.

India strikes Pakistan's terror camps

In the early hours of Wednesday, India carried out military strikes, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. The strikes were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India. Meanwhile, the Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan, defence officials said.

