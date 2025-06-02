Ukraine President Zelenskyy hails 'brilliant' drone strike inside Russia, says operation dealt heavy blow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had carried out a "brilliant" drone strike operation deep inside Russian territory, targeting only military assets. The operation, called Spiderweb, involved 117 drones and struck multiple Russian airbases.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday revealed that Ukrainian forces had carried out a major drone strike operation deep inside Russian territory, describing it as a "brilliant operation" that inflicted "significant, justified and deserved" losses on Russia.

Speaking during his national address, Zelenskyy said the high-risk operation, which targeted only military assets, had been in preparation for over a year and a half. He praised Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and armed forces for the scale and precision of the attack. “Planning, organisation, and every detail was perfectly executed,” he said. “This is an absolutely unique operation,” he added.

117 drones used in long-planned strike

Zelenskyy said the attack involved 117 drones and multiple coordinated operations across three different time zones in Russia. Targets included equipment used in attacks against Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian leader, 34% of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers were hit.

“Just now, I received a report from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk — a brilliant operation was carried out. It took place on enemy territory… Russia suffered truly significant losses,” Zelenskyy said.

He also revealed that the Ukrainian operation was launched from a site located right next to an FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) office in one of the targeted regions. “The people who assisted us were withdrawn from Russian territory before the operation. They are now safe,” he added.

Massive losses for Russia’s air force

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the covert operation — codenamed Spiderweb — struck multiple airbases and caused an estimated $7 billion in damage. Over 40 Russian aircraft were hit, including strategic TU-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers and an A-50 early-warning surveillance aircraft, CNN reported.

Key targets included:

Belaya airbase in Irkutsk (4,500 km from Ukraine’s border) Dyagilevo airbase in Ryazan (about 520 km from the border) Olenya base near Murmansk in the Arctic Circle Ivanovo air base

The operation is being described as one of the most extensive and simultaneous drone strikes carried out by Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

'Russia ignored ceasefire offer'

Zelenskyy also said that ahead of the operation, Ukrainian intelligence had detected preparations for another massive Russian missile and drone strike. He urged civilians to take air raid alerts seriously. “Last night alone, there were nearly 500 Russian attack drones. Each week, they increase the number of units used per strike,” he said, adding that Russia had also deployed Kalibr cruise missiles launched from naval vessels.

The Ukrainian president reiterated that Kyiv had offered Moscow a ceasefire. He said the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional truce had been on the table since March 11, but Russia chose to continue the war. “Pressure is needed — through sanctions, military force, and diplomacy — to bring Russia back to reality,” he stated.

Drone strike comes ahead of stalled peace talks

The high-profile strike comes just ahead of planned peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, scheduled for Monday in Istanbul. However, the prospects of meaningful progress appear uncertain.

According to CNN, Ukrainian delegates have put forward a framework for negotiations that includes:

A full and unconditional ceasefire

Prisoner exchanges

Release of hostages

Return of abducted children

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin had suggested holding direct talks in Turkey but failed to show up despite President Zelenskyy expressing readiness to meet. The two sides have since limited talks to low-level delegations. US President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed frustration with Putin for stalling progress on the diplomatic front.

