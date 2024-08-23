Ukraine's Zelenskyy accepts PM Modi's invitation to visit India: 'I very much need your country on our side'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (August 23) accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to India and said that he does have plans to visit the country, while also highlighting that he will be happy to “meet together again”. He said that he will come to India “as soon as” the Prime Minister is “ready to see me”.

His remarks came while addressing a press conference after holding a meeting with PM Modi, who was on his maiden visit to war-torn Ukraine. The two leaders held a discussion on a wide range of issues, a large part of which was centred around the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the India-Ukraine joint statement, the Prime Minister thanked Zelenskyy for his warm welcome and also extended an invitation to visit India “at a mutually convenient opportunity”. India and Ukraine signed four agreements including in agriculture, medical products.

Zelenskyy on visiting India

Speaking to the media later in the day, the Ukrainian President said, “Yes (I have plans to visit India) because when you begin a partnership, strategic partnership, and you begin some dialogue, I think that you don't need to lose time and do big pauses and that's why I think it will be good to meet together again.”

“And if our meeting will be in India, I'll be happy to. I read a lot about your big and great country. It's very interesting,” he added.

The President said that he “very much” needs India on his side.

“I don't think that I will have enough time but anyway, it's better to be in your country because to find the key to your country and your prime minister is to see your people. I need very much to find a key to your country because I very much need your country on our side... It's not about your historical choice. But who knows? Maybe your country can be the key to this diplomatic influence,” he said.

“That's why I'll be happy to come to India as soon as your government and prime minister are ready to see me,” Zelenskyy added.

On directly engaging with India on the issue of trade, the President said that Ukraine is "ready to exchange".

"Yeah, we are ready (to directly engage with India and buy products made in India in the near future). I gave these all messages to your productions. As I said, we are ready to exchange...We are ready to buy. We are ready to produce. We are ready to open your companies here or we are ready to open our companies in India. So we are very ready for such dialogue and for such work..." he said.

PM Modi in Ukraine

PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine was the first by an Indian prime minister since diplomatic relations were established more than three decades back. The trip follows PM Modi's July 8-9 visit to Moscow which drew criticism from the US and Zelenskyy as it coincided with a lethal Russian strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv.

PM Modi earlier met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy in June. Zelenskyy invited the Prime Minister for a visit to Ukraine. They have also spoken several times by phone since Russia's full-scale war in February 2022.

(With ANI inputs)

