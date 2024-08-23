Zelenskyy after meeting PM Modi: 'If India changes its stance, Putin will be forced to stop war in Ukraine'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

PM Modi's Ukraine visit: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (August 23) said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “will be forced to stop the war” in Ukraine if India changes its stance. His remarks came during a press conference after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on a historic visit to Kyiv. "If India and Indians change their stance (towards Russia), the war can be stopped; Putin will be forced to stop the war," President Zelensky said.

His remarks come as PM Modi said in a meeting to him that India is ready to play its part in the peace efforts. "I want to assure you that India is ready to play its active part in the peace efforts. Personally I, if I could contribute, would definitely want to do it as a friend," PM Modi said earlier in the day.

Regarding trade with India, Zelenskyy said, "We are ready for a major deal with India if India is ready. The deal could be in the defence sector or any other sector”.

PM Modi wants peace more than Putin: Zelenskyy

In strong-worded remarks, the Ukrainian President said that it is Russian President Putin who does not want peace. He referred to the lethal strike on a children's hospital in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that killed several children a day ahead of PM Modi's visit to Russia, and claimed that Putin also "does not respect India" or "Indian PM".

"A very good meeting. This is a historic one...I am very thankful to the PM for coming. It's a good beginning with some practical steps...If he (PM Modi) has ideas (on peace) we will happy to speak about it. But we don't change our territories on any propositions...PM Modi wants peace more than Putin...The problem is that Putin doesn't want it. I don't know what did they speak about when they had meeting...If during the official visit of PM, you attack the children in hospital...So, he had to recognise that he (Russian President) doesn't respect India or doesn't control his Army...It means that he doesn't respect Indian PM...So, for me, he is very clear. He is not so smart as his Russian TV shows," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy reacts to PM Modi's visit to Russia last month

Zelenskyy mentioned PM Modi's last month's visit to Moscow and the former's condemnation following the visit and said that his remarks were not because the Indian PM visited Putin, but because when the Prime Minister visited Russia, there was a massive attack on the children.

"We've heard messages from the Indian side that they would be happy to welcome our team to India. I believe this is the approximation of our parties that is positive, not negative. As for Putin, my position was that my signal of condemnation was not because the PM (Modi) came to see Putin, but because the PM came to Putin and Putin killed our children. We wanted to have some reaction, to hear some response," he said.

"I think it's important that the democratic world understands what is happening, and that Putin is a killer. As for the hugs with the PM of India or the handshakes or anything else, it's the decision made by every leader. I can't tell you anything about that. I believe that if the leaders of the world are meeting with other leaders who kill people and children, conquer territories, and invade the territories, it means that there is no diplomatic isolation to this person. It means that this is an act... A person like Putin would understand that he's doing something wrong, that he is isolated, that he's alone, and that the whole world condemns him. That is why I believe that we cannot remain silent. We have to respond. And I always respond because I know what would be the end to that...So I will keep reminding anyone we have context with, and I think this is important..." the Ukrainian President added.

India began to recognise it's real war: Zelenskyy

Speaking to ANI, the Ukrainian President said that India has “begun to recognise” that the ongoing situation is “not just a conflict, but a real war”. He said that India has a big influence and can stop Putin.

“India will play its role. I think that India has begun to recognise that this is not just a conflict, this is a real war of one man and his name is Putin against the whole country whose name is Ukraine. You are a big country. You have a big influence and you can stop Putin and halt his economy, and put him really in his place..." Zelenskyy said.

