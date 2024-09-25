Zelenskyy addresses UN General Assembly, says Putin wants Ukraine to suffer and surrender

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

United Nations: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is in New York, is currently addressing the United Nations. During his speech, he pitched his voice against Russian President Vladimir Putin and made a desperate call to the Western leaders for more support.

KEY POINTS FROM ZELENSKYY'S ADDRESS AT UN

On the threat of nuclear disaster posed by Russia

"Russia is getting images and detailed information about the infrastructure of our nuclear power plants. But what does this really threaten? Any missile or drone strike, any critical incident in the energy system could lead to a nuclear disaster."

"The smoke from fires in wartorn cities can reach other countries. And if, God forbid, Russia causes a nuclear disaster at one of our nuclear power plants, radiation will not respect state borders and, unfortunately, various nations could feel the devastating effects."

On the threat of war spreading

"Every neighbour of Russia in Europe and Central Asia feels that the war could come to them as well."

"We need to withdraw the Russian occupiers, which will bring an end to the hostilities in Ukraine. And we must hold those responsible for war crimes accountable."

On the need for Security Council reform

"Peace is needed, and it must be a real just peace. Unfortunately at the UN, it's impossible to truly and firmly resolve matters of war and peace because too much depends in the Security Council, on the veto power. When the aggressor exercises veto power, the UN is powerless to stop the war."

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

