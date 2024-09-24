Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls his bilateral meeting with PM Modi in New York a 'very good' one

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with PM Modi in New York

New York: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was "very good." The two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Monday. "Very good meeting," Zelenskyy told news agency ANI on Tuesday. He was answering a query about his meeting with PM Modi.

During the meeting, the two leaders recalled PM Modi's recent visit to Ukraine and expressed satisfaction at the continued consolidation of bilateral ties. The situation in Ukraine as well as the way forward on pursuing a path to peace also figured prominently in their discussions. Prime Minister reiterated India's clear, consistent and constructive approach in favour of a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue as well as engagement between all stakeholders. He conveyed that India remains open to providing all support within its means to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

PM Modi's Ukraine visit

PM Modi had visited Ukraine on August 23 and it was the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992 Their meeting on the sidelines of UNGA was the third between the two leaders in little over three months. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch. In a post on X, PM Modi said he reiterated India's support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. "Met President @ZelenskyyUa in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India's support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Since the war between Russia and Ukraine started, India has called for a peaceful resolution of conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. India has also expressed its willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace. Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to the US, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Zelenskyy appreciated India's attention to these issues as well as the PM's recent visit to Ukraine to make for "peace and a pathway to finding a way out of this conflict." "This is the third meeting between the two leaders in the space of probably three months...Their discussions on all matters, the bilateral issues as well as issues surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. President Zelenskyy was very appreciative of India's attention to these issues and said that the Prime Minister's visit had been highly appreciated and he thanked the Prime Minister for the efforts that he was making for peace and a pathway to finding a way out of this conflict," Misri said. "Both sides appreciated that there was positive momentum on a lot of issues in the bilateral relationship and they agreed to remain in close touch either directly or through exchanges of visits at various other levels," he added.

During the briefing, Misri also informed that the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy was requested from the Ukrainian side. Misri said that PM Modi has been in touch with Russian President Putin and US President Biden. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also visited Russia recently.

(With inputs from agency)