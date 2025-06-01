Ukraine launches massive drone strikes, destroy dozens of Russian military aircraft at two airbases Ukraine's large-scale drone strikes on two Russian airbases reportedly destroyed over 40 military aircraft, marking a major escalation in the conflict.

In a bold escalation of its military campaign, Ukraine has reportedly carried out large-scale drone strikes on two key Russian airbases, causing widespread destruction and reportedly killing at least three people. The attacks, confirmed by Russian officials and widely reported in Ukrainian media, are being hailed as one of Ukraine’s most significant aerial offensives deep inside Russian territory.

Confirmed drone strikes in Siberia

The Governor of Russia’s Irkutsk region has confirmed the drone attacks in Siberia, marking the first such strike in the area. He stated that a military facility had been targeted and that both military and civil emergency services were engaged in managing the fallout. The launch site of the drones has reportedly been blocked, and emergency teams are assessing the damage.

Over 40 Russian aircraft allegedly destroyed

According to a report by The Sun, the Ukrainian drone attacks targeted Russia’s Olenya and Belaya airbases—strategic locations housing Russia’s Tupolev Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers. Ukrainian security service (SBU) sources claimed that more than 40 military aircraft were destroyed in the attack, including high-value assets such as the A-50 AWACS surveillance aircraft. If confirmed, this would represent a major blow to Russia’s air capabilities.

Operation Web: Ukraine’s strategic strike

Ukrainian media have dubbed the mission “Operation Web,” describing it as a preemptive strike aimed at weakening Russia’s offensive capabilities. The operation comes just a day after Russia reportedly deployed 50,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, allegedly in preparation for a large-scale ground assault on Kyiv.

Dramatic footage shows aircraft in flames

A video shared by Iran Observer appears to show multiple Russian aircraft engulfed in flames at one of the targeted airbases. Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple explosions, consistent with drone strikes. The footage is being widely circulated as evidence of the effectiveness of the Ukrainian offensive.

Significant setback for Russian military

While the Russian government has not officially acknowledged the full extent of the damage, the attack is being viewed as a severe blow to President Vladimir Putin’s military infrastructure. Analysts suggest the strikes represent a turning point in Ukraine’s strategic approach, showcasing its ability to strike deep into Russian territory with precision.

Background: A new phase in Ukraine's military strategy

This latest attack is part of a broader series of drone strikes by Ukraine aimed at Russian military assets far beyond the front lines. These operations reflect a shift in Ukraine’s military doctrine, moving toward targeting the logistical and strategic backbone of Russian forces inside their own territory.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia intensifies, these developments signal a significant escalation in the use of unmanned aerial systems and long-range tactics. The international community is watching closely, as this bold Ukrainian move could reshape the dynamics of the ongoing war.