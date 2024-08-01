UK stabbing spree: Suspect teenager who killed 3 girls in Southport named Axel Muganwa Rudakubana

Follow us on Image Source : AP UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper

London: The teenage male suspect charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of three young girls in north-west England was Thursday named by authorities after restrictions were lifted in court, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with police chiefs over violent protests the incident triggered outside Downing Street. Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, a Wales-born 17-year-old from the nearby village of Banks in Lancashire who was arrested soon after the attack on Monday in Southport, appeared at Liverpool City Magistrates Court charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a knife.

Judge Andrew Menary lifted the legal restriction on naming the accused after hearing submissions that he is just days away from his 18th birthday on August 7 and remanded him in youth custody until the next hearing on October 25.

In its update on Wednesday evening's violent clashes in the aftermath of the stabbings, the Metropolitan Police said that 111 people had been arrested for offences including violent disorder, assaults on police officers, possession of knives and offensive weapons and breach of protest conditions. A number of officers were injured as one was punched in the chest, one elbowed in the head, one kicked in the back, one kicked in the wrist and another kicked multiple times.

"Last night our officers faced unacceptable scenes of disorder and violence, as others across the country have done in recent days. They acted with great courage and the highest levels of professionalism in the face of hateful behaviour,” said Met Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist.

"Violent thugs"

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has denounced as "violent thugs" those who clashed with police over the knife attack, saying they would "feel the full force of the law". More than 50 police officers were hurt in the protests in Southport on Tuesday when demonstrators set police vans on fire and dismantled garden walls to hurl bricks at officers. In London on Wednesday, protesters threw flares and smoke canisters towards Downing Street.

Local people in Southport have denounced the violence. "What I saw last night was absolutely appalling.... It was devastating and it's kind of taken away from actually what's gone on, which is the tragedy of those deaths," resident David Burgess told Sky News. Hundreds of people in the community have taken part in vigils to mourn the slain children and laid bouquets of flowers at the site of the incident.

Starmer, Britain's former chief prosecutor who was elected on July 4, was due to meet police leaders on Thursday to offer them the government's full backing following the violence. "While the right to peaceful protest must be protected at all costs, he will be clear that criminals who exploit that right in order to sow hatred and carry out violent acts will face the full force of the law," his office said.

Taylor Swift fans have so far raised more than 325,000 pounds ($417,000) to help families of the victims and for the hospital where some of the children were being treated. The American singer has said she is in shock over the "loss of life and innocence" and at a "complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families".

