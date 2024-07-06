UK PM Starmer scraps controversial 'Rwanda Asylum Plan' in first major policy move

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) UK's newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer addresses a press conference

In his first major policy announcement since securing a historic election victory, Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday declared that he would scrap the controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Speaking at his inaugural press conference in Downing Street, Starmer said that the Rwanda plan, was ineffective and would not deter illegal immigration. He said, "The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started. It's never been a deterrent." "I'm not prepared to continue with gimmicks that don't act as a deterrent," PM Starmer added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that Starmer's election victory has granted him a substantial parliamentary majority, making him the most powerful British leader since Tony Blair. However, despite this mandate, the path towards the future is full of thorns for Starmer as he faces numerous challenges, including revitalizing public services and strengthening the economy. During the press conference, he emphasized his commitment to addressing these issues pragmatically. "We’re going to have to take the tough decisions and take them early, and we will. We will do that with a raw honesty," he said.

About Rwanda Assylum Plan

The Rwanda asylum plan, introduced by the previous Conservative government in 2022, aimed to send migrants who arrived in Britain without permission to the East African nation. The rationale behind the policy was to deter asylum seekers from making dangerous crossings in small boats. However, the plan faced extensive legal challenges and criticism for its ethical implications and practicality. The UK Supreme Court has also declared the policy unlawful last November, ruling that Rwanda could not be considered a safe third country. Despite new treaties and legislation attempting to revive the plan, it remained bogged down in legal disputes.

However, now under the Starmer's leadership, the government has said that it will shift focus from the Rwanda plan to more effective border security measures. Starmer has proposed the creation of a Border Security Command, which will bring together staff from the police, domestic intelligence, and prosecutorial agencies to collaborate with international bodies in combating people smuggling operations.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE | PM Modi speaks with newly-elected British counterpart Keir Starmer, invites him for early visit to India

READ MORE | UK's newly elected PM Keir Starmer announces historic Cabinet appointments